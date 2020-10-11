Power out for 377 customers in Saratoga Beach: BC Hydro

A crew has arrives at the outage area

BC Hydro is reporting a power outage in Saratoga Beach Sunday afternoon affecting nearly 400 customers. BC Hydro map

The power is out this Thanksgiving Sunday for nearly 400 BC Hydro customers in Saratoga Beach.

According to the power provider’s outage map, properties north of Wilfred Road, south of Kuhushan Road and east of Island Highway are affected. The power has been off since 1:46 p.m.

Approximately 377 customers are affected by the outage, which was caused by a tree across wires.

A crew is on-site.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Vancouver Island, including between Courtenay and Campbell River as strong winds are expected to hit the region this afternoon and evening.

You can report an outage by calling BC Hydro at 1-800-224-9376.

