Strong winds blowing into Campbell River this afternoon

Batten down the hatches.
Strong winds are on the way, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement Sunday morning.
The statement is in effect for Duncan to Nanaimo, Fanny Bay to Nanoose Bay and Courtenay to Campbell River as a low pressure centre approaches Vancouver Island.
This afternoon, southeast winds will increase from 50 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h over communities near Georgia and Haro Straits.
While the wind speeds are expected to stay just below the threshold for a warning, power outages are still likely, Environment Canada said.
The rain is expected to clear around midnight with a low of 7 C overnight.
