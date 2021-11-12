Potential COVID-19 exposure at Campbell River school

École Phoenix Middle school is the first local school in a month to record exposure

Staff and students at École Phoenix Middle School have been alerted to a potential COVID-19 exposure at the school.

The dates listed for the potential exposure at Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.

This is the second instance of a potential exposure this semester for the local school, and the first exposure since the end of September for School District 72.

Public health is working directly with school staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and to carry out case and contact management.

Those identified as cases will be instructed to self-isolate, and those identified as close contacts may be asked to self-isolate or closely self-monitor for symptoms for a specified period.

Any students who have not been notified by Public Health to self-isolate, may continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms.

Parents are asked to monitor themselves and their children for symptoms of COVID-19.

A daily health check form can be found at http://www.bccdc.ca/schools or the self-assessment tool available at bc.thrive.health.



