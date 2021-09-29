Island Health reports COVID-19 cluster at Campbell River Christian School

Island Health is alerting the public to a potential COVID-19 exposure at Campbell River Christian School.

The dates of potential exposure to staff and students at the school include Sept. 17, 23, and 24.

The school is one of 10 on Vancouver Island currently currently listed on the health authority’s website.

Public health is working directly with school staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and to carry out case and contact management.

Those identified as cases will be instructed to self-isolate, and those identified as close contacts may be asked to self-isolate or closely self-monitor for symptoms for a specified period.

Any students who have not been notified by Public Health to self-isolate, may continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms.

Parents are asked to monitor themselves and their children for symptoms of COVID-19.

A daily health check form can be found at http://www.bccdc.ca/schools or the self-assessment tool available at bc.thrive.health.



