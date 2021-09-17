Vancouver Island breaks record for COVID-19 cases

Island Health reported 102 new cases, 700 active cases on Sept. 17

A nurse prepares a vaccine dose at an immunization clinic for long-term care workers in Nanaimo. (Island Health photo)

Today’s provincial COVID-19 update marked a brutal new record for Vancouver Island.

Island Health recorded 102 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, Sept. 17. This marks the highest single-day report across Vancouver Island.

The previous single-day record was 90 cases, reported earlier this month on both Sept. 8 and 10.

Island Health now has 700 active cases.

