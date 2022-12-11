Police looking for information into case of stolen Christmas ornaments

Local Grinch appears to have made off with ornaments, lawn decorations from Dolly Varden Road.

It seems that the Grinch came early to Dolly Varden Rd. in Campbell River this year.

On December 9th, 2022, police were advised that overnight someone had taken a page out of the children’s classic and decided to steal Christmas decorations from a lawn display from a highly decorated neighborhood just North of the Campbell River.

READ MORE: An awful lot about cars: Quadra Island Crime Report Nov 13-20

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in possibly identifying the culprit who is not believed to be green or furry. All told the decoration bandit made off with 30 illuminated Candy Cane lawn ornaments and an illuminated 5ft wire framed deer ornament.

Our hope , said Cst Maury Tyre, is that someone may know this Grinch and convince them to let their heart grow five sizes and return the items to their rightful place.

If you have information that could identify the culprit, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverChristmasCrimeRCMP Briefs