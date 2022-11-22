An awful lot about cars: Quadra Island Crime Report Nov 13-20

Noise complaint

On Nov. 15 at a little after 9 p.m., a resident near a local restaurant complained there was a noisy group of people near her apartment. Due to the lack of a noise bylaw on Quadra and the complainant lived by an establishment still open, police enforcement was deemed unnecessary.

Found property

On Nov. 15, a passerby turned in a hockey bag full equipment to the Quadra RCMP. Through investigation, police were able to contact an individual associated with the local hockey club through contact information on the bag. The owner was extremely thankful and stated the bag fell out of his truck while transporting gravel.

Motor vehicle accident

On Nov. 16, Quadra RCMP were dispatched at a motor vehicle accident on the north end of the island. The driver and his passenger were driving to work in a company vehicle when they came around a slight curve in the road and the steering on the van became difficult to control. Wearing gum boots, the driver mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake, causing the van to strike an embankment at an angle and flip over. The driver was uninjured, and the passenger had minor injuries and was released from hospital the following day.

Damage to vehicle

On Nov. 18, a Cortes island resident reported damage to his vehicles’ fuel hose. The complainant was unable to provide more information.

Impaired driver report

On Nov. 18 just before 7 p.m., Quadra RCMP received reports of a possible impaired driver. The first complainant told police that a white Chevrolet van with blue stripes on the side was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road. The driver then sat at the stop sign for a long time before leaving. The caller was unable to provide a license plate but obtained multiple photos of the van. While officers were patrolling, another caller advised that the same van allegedly nearly side swiped him going northbound from a grocery store. Despite extensive patrols, officers were unable to pinpoint the whereabouts of the van. The Quadra RCMP would like to thank both callers for contacting the RCMP and request that the public continue to call should they suspect a driver is impaired.

– Report by Const. Rebekah Draht, Quadra Island RCMP

