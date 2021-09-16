Police issue warning after rash of bike thefts

Since Sept. 1, 10 bikes have been reported stolen to the Campbell River RCMP. Several of these bicycles have value in the thousands of dollars.

“It is so important to make sure you have accurate serial numbers for your bicycles,” said Const. Maury Tyre, of the Campbell River RCMP. “Unfortunately, a description of the bicycle is relatively useless as we are aware that many of them are painted almost immediately or parted onto different bicycles so they do not appear the same.

“The only thing that remains a constant is that serial number and when we approach suspects on bicycles we are checking reported serial numbers to ensure those bikes aren’t stolen. Sadly, after a paint job and parting out it’s extremely difficult to tell whether we are looking at a bike worth thousands or a hundred.”

In order to further protect your bicycle it’s suggested that you bring them inside when you are home and use high end locks and chains and lock the bike to something that is extremely solid.

Some brands of locks and chains will even offer certain monies back to you if items are stolen and their locks have been compromised, Const. Tyre said. Storage of a bicycle, visible within a vehicle or on your car bike rack is not recommended. If you are travelling it’s worthwhile to inquire whether the locale you are staying at has overnight secure storage.

As always, if you wish to report a crime or a suspicious circumstance, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.

