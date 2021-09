Jeremy Smith, a man wanted by the Port McNeill RCMP for serious offences, was located and arrested in Campbell River without incident in the early hours of Sept. 11 after a tip was received from downtown security patrols.

Smith was held in custody to face pending charges, Campbell River RCMP media spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre said

Campbell RiverRCMP