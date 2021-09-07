Oclujce is located approximately 20 minutes west of Zeballos. Port McNeill RCMP are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at another person in the community. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Oclujce is located approximately 20 minutes west of Zeballos. Port McNeill RCMP are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at another person in the community. Photo courtesy Google Maps

RCMP searching Zeballos area for man who allegedly pointed a gun

Incident occurred in Oclujce on Saturday afternoon

Port McNeill RCMP are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at another man in Oclujce on Saturday afternoon.

Oclujce is a Nuchatlaht community 20 minutes outside of Zeballos.

Just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers from Port McNeill RCMP were called to a residence in the community for a report that a 42-year-old man had entered the home and pointed a loaded firearm at the occupant. The occupant was able to leave the home to a safe place.

The emergency response team, police dog services and a crisis negotiator were all called to assist in relation to the incident, given the nature of the call.

RCMP began to search for the suspect, which led to Zeballos. RCMP began significant search efforts and set up road checks in the community throughout the evening on Saturday, but the suspect had not been located.

We are continuing our efforts to locate the man, states Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet. He has not been charged and therefore cannot be identified, however we want to reassure the community that the incident appears to isolated and targeted.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was still outstanding, said Shoihet.

RELATED: SRD votes to create report on connecting West Coast and North Coast residents with Campbell River

RCMP are searching for missing Black Creek man


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local NewsRCMP

Previous story
Surrey mayor alleges he was ‘run over by a vehicle’ in clash over police force transition
Next story
B.C. drivers reminded school zones back in effect, police are watching

Just Posted

A barge moored in Gowlland Harbour that sunk Sept. 3. Photo courtesy Tyler Jansen.
Sunk barge off Quadra Island frustrating neighbours

Campbell Riverite Barry Watchorn captured this spectacular image of morning rowers on the Tyee Pool in Discovery Passage just off the mouth of the Campbell River on Friday, Sept. 4. Photo by Barry Watchorn
Sunrise on Campbell River’s Tyee Pool

Oclujce is located approximately 20 minutes west of Zeballos. Port McNeill RCMP are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at another person in the community. Photo courtesy Google Maps
RCMP searching Zeballos area for man who allegedly pointed a gun

Local mothers and other interested parties travelled to Victoria to voice their opinions to Highways Minister Phil Gaglardi. Campbell River Courier-Islander photo
Inland Island Highway has shaped the commmunity that fought for its completion 20 years ago