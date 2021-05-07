Police investigating arson in downtown Campbell River

Campbell River RCMP are looking into an arson at the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction offices that occurred on May 6.

According to the RCMP, an unknown person broke through security glass at the BC Employment and Assistance (BCEA) building and set some paper on fire in the front service area of the office. RCMP were called at around 1:26 a.m., and damage was limited, but “could have been much worse.”

Campbell River fire chief Thomas Doherty said that the call came from “one of the local security folks had noticed a broken window.

“We did find evidence of a small fire with something that was thrown through the window there,” he added. “Damage was relatively minor. We were able to contain it. It’s very concerning when there’s fires of this nature where it’s an active intent.

The investigation into the arson is in it’s initial stages, said Const. Tyre of the RCMP. We are looking for assistance from the public in identifying our mischievous arsonist. Anyone who may have video in the area from approximately 1:00 am until 1:20 am or may have been in the area at that time, we ask that you call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

RELATED: RCMP investigating homicide in Port Alberni apartment

B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLocal NewsRCMP