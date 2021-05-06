RCMP investigating homicide in Port Alberni apartment

Investigators are still trying to determine the identity of the deceased

RCMP are investigating a homicide at an apartment building in Uptown Port Alberni.

On May 4, 2021, the Port Alberni RCMP were contacted about a possible sudden death at an apartment in the 3200 block of Third Avenue.

Upon arrival, frontline members located a deceased body in a suite. According to RCMP, the state that the body was located in led investigators to believe that it had been there for some time, and that it was the victim of a homicide.

“Investigators are on scene making attempts at identifying the deceased,” said Port Alberni RCMP detachment commander Insp. Eric Rochette in a press release.

The Port Alberni General Investigation Section and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit are currently working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the deceased. The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into the unexpected death.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

