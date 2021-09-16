Police investigate suspicious trailer fire

Police were called to a report of a suspicious fire in a makeshift trailer outside of a business in the 1200 block of Ironwood at 12:30 am on Sept. 12, 2021. Photo courtesy RCMP

Police were called to a report of a suspicious fire in a makeshift trailer outside of a business in the 1200 block of Ironwood at 12:30 am on Sept. 12.

Video of the incident showed a man and woman hovering by the trailer at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 11 and smoking something while they were investigating the contents of the trailer, according to Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre.

“A flash could be seen within the trailer bed and the pair casually walked away as the trailer began to catch on fire,” Const. Tyre said. “Fortunately, due to the metal construction of the trailer and a business owner who happened to glance at their security feed, the fire did not spread and the Campbell River Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze.”

Police are reviewing video footage and speaking to people who may have been in the area that morning. Contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 if you have any information regarding this incident.

