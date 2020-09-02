PHOTOS: North Island College prepares for return of some students this fall

North Island College has placed signage and floor markings across campuses to show what physical distancing requirements need to be followed this year. Photo submitted North Island College has placed signage and floor markings across campuses to show what physical distancing requirements need to be followed this year. Photo submitted North Island College has placed signage and floor markings across campuses to show what physical distancing requirements need to be followed this year. Photo submitted North Island College has placed signage and floor markings across campuses to show what physical distancing requirements need to be followed this year. Physical barriers have also been installed.Photo submitted North Island College has placed signage and floor markings across campuses to show what physical distancing requirements need to be followed this year. Photo submitted

North Island College (NIC) has introduced new safety measures across all of its campuses to ensure student and employee safety for on-campus offerings.

While the majority of NIC’s fall programming will be offered online via digital delivery methods, students enrolled in blended delivery programs will be attending campus for some hands-on components.

“Our first priority is always the health and well-being of our students,” said Colin Fowler, NIC vice-president, finance and facilities. “Our faculty, staff and administrators have been hard at work examining all program spaces and determining what safety measures needed to be put in place before students returned to campus.”

The college has been working with public health and WorkSafeBC to develop plans to protect students and employees, reduce potential transmission and develop site-specific guidelines at campuses across the region.

The new safety measures include signage, hand sanitation stations, floor tape to indicate appropriate physical distancing requirements, and physical barriers to separate student work spaces.

Students are also asked to bring and wear non-medical masks around campus, when physical distancing is not possible.

In order to help prepare students for the return to campus, the college has produced a short video with guidelines so students know what is expected of them on campus. Each program has its own individual safety plan and a required orientation that students must take. Details of those orientations will be sent to students via their NIC email.

“We want to ensure that when students do come to campus, they know exactly what to expect, what to look for in terms of safety signage and what is expected of each member of the NIC community so we can keep each other safe,” said Fowler.

Along with enhanced safety measures, NIC is also ensuring all student services and supports are available to current and prospective students through alternative delivery methods such as phone and email.

A full list of all NIC spaces and services has been posted on the Safe Start to Fall page, so students can see, at a glance, how and where to access the services they’re looking for including academic advising, bookstores and to how to get their student ID.

For more details, including frequently asked questions, visit: www.nic.bc.ca/safe-start-fall/.

