PHOTOS: North Island College prepares for return of some students this fall

North Island College has placed signage and floor markings across campuses to show what physical distancing requirements need to be followed this year. Photo submitted
North Island College has placed signage and floor markings across campuses to show what physical distancing requirements need to be followed this year. Photo submitted
North Island College has placed signage and floor markings across campuses to show what physical distancing requirements need to be followed this year. Photo submitted
North Island College has placed signage and floor markings across campuses to show what physical distancing requirements need to be followed this year. Physical barriers have also been installed.Photo submitted
North Island College has placed signage and floor markings across campuses to show what physical distancing requirements need to be followed this year. Photo submitted

North Island College (NIC) has introduced new safety measures across all of its campuses to ensure student and employee safety for on-campus offerings.

While the majority of NIC’s fall programming will be offered online via digital delivery methods, students enrolled in blended delivery programs will be attending campus for some hands-on components.

“Our first priority is always the health and well-being of our students,” said Colin Fowler, NIC vice-president, finance and facilities. “Our faculty, staff and administrators have been hard at work examining all program spaces and determining what safety measures needed to be put in place before students returned to campus.”

READ ALSO: North Island College launches virtual orientation

The college has been working with public health and WorkSafeBC to develop plans to protect students and employees, reduce potential transmission and develop site-specific guidelines at campuses across the region.

The new safety measures include signage, hand sanitation stations, floor tape to indicate appropriate physical distancing requirements, and physical barriers to separate student work spaces.

Students are also asked to bring and wear non-medical masks around campus, when physical distancing is not possible.

RELATED: North Island College launches website to prepare students for digital and ‘blended’ learning this fall

In order to help prepare students for the return to campus, the college has produced a short video with guidelines so students know what is expected of them on campus. Each program has its own individual safety plan and a required orientation that students must take. Details of those orientations will be sent to students via their NIC email.

“We want to ensure that when students do come to campus, they know exactly what to expect, what to look for in terms of safety signage and what is expected of each member of the NIC community so we can keep each other safe,” said Fowler.

Along with enhanced safety measures, NIC is also ensuring all student services and supports are available to current and prospective students through alternative delivery methods such as phone and email.

READ ALSO: North Island College Kwak’wala students building online community

A full list of all NIC spaces and services has been posted on the Safe Start to Fall page, so students can see, at a glance, how and where to access the services they’re looking for including academic advising, bookstores and to how to get their student ID.

For more details, including frequently asked questions, visit: www.nic.bc.ca/safe-start-fall/.

Campbell RiverCoronavirusNIC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. nurse one of countless COVID-19 survivors looking for answers

Just Posted

PHOTOS: North Island College prepares for return of some students this fall

Students asked to wear non-medical masks when they can’t physically distance on campus

VIDEO: Campbell River Bike Park ‘Whistler-quality’ – Bike park society president

Terrain for all skill levels at new facility

Spreading overdose awareness through stories and empty purple chairs

Masters of Hope organized a remembrance gathering downtown on Aug.31 for more than 30 people who had lost loved ones to overdose

Campbell River swimmers recognized by Swim BC

Competitive swim season was cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Campbell River is ‘booming’ says City’s development manager

The amount of upcoming properties may redeem the city’s reputation of having one of the worst rental vacancy records in B.C.

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Bald eagle family in French Creek to get a new home

Artificial nest will be a first of its kind on Vancouver Island

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for racist vandals

“They want people to get upset, and angry, and saddened… That’s the reaction racists want, isn’t it?”

UPDATE: 18 year-old girl missing from Port Hardy has been found

Brianna Hanuse was last seen Aug. 31 at Thunderbird Mall

Fossil discovery could be Comox Valley’s second elasmosaur

Skeletal remains of an ancient swimming reptile discovered on the banks of the Trent River

Most Read