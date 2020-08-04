NIC students are being welcomed to campus digitally this year with the launch of a virtual orientation.

North Island College launches virtual orientation

New and returning North Island College students are being welcomed to the fall term differently this year, with the launch of NIC’s first fully virtual orientation.

Each year, NIC celebrates the start of the new academic year with Orientation Day celebrations. Orientation is an important way to provide the information and resources students need to succeed in their studies, and to encourage connection between students.

This year, all those resources are being presented virtually and include a full suite of online videos, webinars, tours and other resources.

“We really wanted to retain that human connection and engagement that is such a big part of NIC’s philosophy,” said Felicity Blaiklock, director of student affairs. “We want to ensure students feel connected and know what services and supports are available to them while they’re at NIC.”

The orientation resources includes a welcome from president John Bowman, tips for learning in the digital environment, details about NIC supports and services, and key information students need to know. There are also specific resources available for new and returning international students.

“Our student technical services team, Library & Learning Commons, Accessible Learning Services and our advising team are all here to make sure students are successful,” said Blaiklock. “We also have several new supports including more technical tips and, of course, health and safety information.”

Orientation resources also include information on counselling services, mental health and well-being, student rights and responsibilities, and supports for students in distress.

Along with the pre-recorded sessions that are live as of today, webinars and other supports are planned throughout August, with special ‘Welcome to NIC’ sessions on Sept. 8, the day before classes start. New international students are also encouraged to participate in their online orientation week activities from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. Details will be sent via email in mid-August.

The early launch of the Virtual Orientation also gives prospective students a chance to familiarize themselves with all the college has to offer in a way they’ve never been able to before.

“We know a lot of people who are thinking about post-secondary may still be undecided, but with all the available grants and supports this year, there’s never been a better time to go to school,” said Blaiklock. “The virtual orientation lets our prospective students get a glimpse of what it’s like to be a student on their first day.”

Students also have a chance to win a Google Chromebook by taking part in the orientation sessions.

There is still time to apply for the fall start for many programs. Visit www.nic.bc.ca/programs-courses to see the full list of offerings this fall.

FMI: www.nic.bc.ca/orientation

