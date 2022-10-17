Over 100 families help out with annual Discovery Passage Aquarium release day

Quinn Sirignano sits on dad Rocky Sirignano’s shoulders, looking at a giant sea star held by mom Serena. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Ricky Belanger of the Discovery Passage Aquarium removes an animal from its holding tank to be placed back in the ocean. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Ricky Belanger (left) hands Serena Sirignano a large sea star to be released into the ocean. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell RIver Mirror Serena Sirignano carries the large sea star to the pier to be released. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Over 100 families came out to help the Discovery Passage Aquarium release its animals back into the ocean for the winter on Saturday.

The Aquarium is a catch and release aquarium, which allows the animals in captivity to continue benefitting the ecosystem throughout the year, and has less of an impact than captivity-only operations.

Each spring, they gather animals from as far north as Sayward, and as far south as Courtenay. The animals are on display throughout the summer, and are released with the help of Campbell River families each fall.

