Over 100 families help out with annual Discovery Passage Aquarium release day

Over 100 families came out to help the Discovery Passage Aquarium release its animals back into the ocean for the winter on Saturday.
The Aquarium is a catch and release aquarium, which allows the animals in captivity to continue benefitting the ecosystem throughout the year, and has less of an impact than captivity-only operations.
Each spring, they gather animals from as far north as Sayward, and as far south as Courtenay. The animals are on display throughout the summer, and are released with the help of Campbell River families each fall.
marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
AquariumCampbell RiverEnvironmentLocal News