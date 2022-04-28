Discovery Passage Aquarium opens for the 2022 season on may long weekend, May 21

Discovery Pasage Aquarium manager Ricky Belanger set up a display at the Trask Road entrance to the Beaverlodge Forest Lands April 22 during Earth Day activities. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Discovery Passage Aquarium will be reopening its doors to the public on May 21.

This year, the aquarium is excited to be returning to its pre-pandemic opening date. Opening earlier in the year allows the aquarium team to collect a variety of creatures that have not been available during aquarium collections during the last two seasons. Visitors can look forward to seeing animals that they have not had the chance to feature since 2019.

Each year, the Discovery Passage Aquarium strives to update exhibits to keep things exciting for visitors. This year, many of our improvements will be ‘behind the scenes’, which include safety upgrades and a water chiller to help more sensitive creatures beat the heat during the peak of the summer.

Our hours of operation will vary throughout the season. From May to June, itwill be open from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Thursday through Monday. From July to the end of Labor Day weekend, it will be open seven days a week, with hours extended to 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday with the assistance of aquarium volunteers.

The aquarium is hiring a full-size team to host summer camps, birthday parties, and special events all summer in the Discovery Passage Explorer Lab. Details on these opportunities will be announced in late May. Aquarium events are hosted in collaboration with Campbell River Art Council’s Art & Earth Initiative.

The aquarium is located at the base of the Discovery Pier, across the parking lot from the Maritime Heritage Centre.

The Discovery Passage Aquarium Society is a registered charity with a mission to enhance knowledge, appreciation, and stewardship of our natural resources and ecosystems.

