The Campbell River RCMP are looking to speak with anyone who was around the Chevron station in downtown Campbell River on Sunday night between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Black Press File Photo

One woman arrested after pair of armed robberies in Campbell River

Police still looking to speak with anyone who was around downtown Chevron Sunday night

The Campbell River RCMP are investigating three robberies that occurred between Sunday and Monday of this week.

The first of these incidents, according to an RCMP release, was on Sunday, Feb. 16, when the Chevron gas station at 971 Island Highway downtown was held up by “a masked female who brandished a firearm.”

“Police and Police Dog Services responded immediately, but were unable to locate the suspect,” says Const. Maury Tire in the release.

The on Monday, Feb. 17, a masked woman also brandished a firearm at the One Stop Corner Store on Croatian Road, stealing items and fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

“Approximately one hour later, a female matching the description of the masked female from Croatian Road pushed down an elderly female at the TD Canada Trust … and stole her wallet,” Tyre says in the release. “The elderly female sustained serious injuries during the robbery. The masked female was located by police in Canadian Tire and was identified as Brittani Hunter.”

Hunter attended court in Campbell River on Feb. 18, and was charged with two counts of robbery and the use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence, but none of the allegations have been proven in court.

The robbery of the Chevron gas station on Feb. 16, 2020, remains under investigation and police are asking if you saw anything in that area between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. that you contact the RCMP directly at 250-286-6221.

RELATED: Man armed with bear spray robs Campbell River liquor store


Armed robbery

