Man armed with bear spray robs Campbell River liquor store

Campbell River Crime Stoppers released this photo in connection with an armed robbery of the Big Rock Liquor Store Dec. 10. If you have any informtation visit: http://campbellriver.crimestoppersweb.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

A male armed with bear spray robbed the Big Rock Liquor Store late Tuesday, Dec. 10, then fled on foot, Campbell river Crime Stoppers says.

Crime Stoppers are asking for tips on what they’re calling their Crime of the Week. Crime Stoppers has released a photo of one of the suspects in the event somebody has recently seen a person wearing the pictured jacket that has white trim in the neck and shoulder area.

If you have any information, submit your tip to http://campbellriver.crimestoppersweb.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 and you can remain anonymous.

