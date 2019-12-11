Man armed with bear spray robs Campbell River liquor store

Campbell River Crime Stoppers released this photo in connection with an armed robbery of the Big Rock Liquor Store Dec. 10. If you have any informtation visit: http://campbellriver.crimestoppersweb.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

A male armed with bear spray robbed the Big Rock Liquor Store late Tuesday, Dec. 10, then fled on foot, Campbell river Crime Stoppers says.

Crime Stoppers are asking for tips on what they’re calling their Crime of the Week. Crime Stoppers has released a photo of one of the suspects in the event somebody has recently seen a person wearing the pictured jacket that has white trim in the neck and shoulder area.

If you have any information, submit your tip to http://campbellriver.crimestoppersweb.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 and you can remain anonymous.

RELATED: Counterfeit US$100 bills circulating in Campbell River

RELATED: Campbell River man arrested, charged with property crime and drug offences

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near ferry in Kootenays
Next story
Striking Western Forest Products workers willing to ‘modify position’ if talks progress

Just Posted

Chamber’s new ED hopes to influence positive relationships in Campbell River

‘The greater community is only as strong as its pieces,’ says Mary Ruth Snyder

Striking Western Forest Products workers willing to ‘modify position’ if talks progress

Brian Butler, USW 1-1937 president, says union and WFP to meet Thursday, Dec. 12

Christmas Market raises more than $6,500 for struggling forestry families

Money, gifts, non-perishable food items donated to Loonies for Loggers

Regional board authorizes bylaws to fund Cortes Island community halls, first responder service

Negotiations on contracts to fund two community halls and provide first responder… Continue reading

KidStart wants you to give the gift of time this Christmas

‘It makes people feel valued, and that’s one of the most important things in the world’

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time ‘Person of the Year’

‘I could never have imagined anything like that happening,’ she said in a phone interview

B.C. patients wait 41% longer than national average to see a walk-in doctor: Medimap

The longest wait time was found in Sidney, B.C., where patients waited an average of 180 minutes

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

The Grinch who Stole a Hedge: Security camera captures Chilliwack tree theft

RCMP arrives as person calmly walks away with tree in downtown area

The Russell Troupe finds a comfort zone in small Island community

Family gathering with two parents and five kids a common scene around Chemainus

Most Read