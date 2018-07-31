North Island hospital heliports in operation

A helicopter prepares for take-off in Campbell River. Testing of the heliport took place on July 17. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

The rooftop heliports at the Campbell River and Comox Valley hospitals will be operational starting Aug. 1.

The heliports at the Comox Valley and Campbell River campuses of North Island Hospital will open at 6 a.m. Thursday, Island Health says.

The start of heliport operations follows the completion of activation processes that included training and orientation of flight crews, clinical staff and heliport operators, as well as successful air ambulance test flights and simulated patient transfers.

Both hospital heliports received Transport Canada certification in June.

