A helicopter prepares for take-off in Campbell River. Testing of the heliport took place on July 17. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Island hospitals test our their new helicopter sites

Tests included in-the-air analysis and on-the-ground exercise

A helicopter combed the skies above Campbell River Tuesday afternoon as part of a mock medical emergency.

Helijet, the air ambulance provider, undertook a half-hour of flight tests with a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter from the North Island Hospital’s new heliport as part of a process of getting the facility ready to handle real medical flights.

“This is essentially one of the last requirements for us to have fully operational heliports,” said Tom Sparrow, chief project officer for the North Island Hospitals Project (NIHP).

The Sikorsky helicopter, Sparrow said, is considered “the workhorse” for health emergency services across the province. The local test followed an earlier one in the morning from the new hospital in the Comox Valley.

“Campbell River was the second of the two activation sites,” Sparrow said. “The first was Comox Valley campus.”

These tests include hovering above the heliport, landings and take-offs as well as orbits around the site.

“They sit down with the ground crew and our hospital operations folks, with the paramedics, with everybody that’s actively involved in operating a heliport. They went through all of those motions to assure safety and integrity is met at site,” Sparrow said.

An objective of the flights is to do a site analysis and note any potentials hazards or obstacles such as wind, direction, lighting or anything that might present a challenge for medical transfers. Following the flights, medical staff on the ground ran through mock patient transfer exercises.

“Upon landing, that actually moves into the next phase,” Sparrow said. “They then get to go through all of their various stages of orientation and training.”

The hospitals’ heliports received Transport Canada certification in June. Island Health has been working with BC Emergency Health Services, the air ambulance provider, flight crews and clinical staff to complete training and orientation processes with the aim of having heliport activations finalized by late summer.

RELATED STORY: Heliports certified at Comox Valley, Campbell River hospitals

The North Island Hospitals Projects includes the 95-bed facility in Campbell River, as well as the 153-bed facility in the Comox Valley. At present, the airport has been used for air ambulance transport from the Campbell River community.

Previous story
Calgary family’s vacation ends in tragedy on Texas highway
Next story
Restaurant Brands International to review policy over poaching employees

Just Posted

Island hospitals test our their new helicopter sites

Tests included in-the-air analysis and on-the-ground exercise

City of Campbell River proposes pot shop restrictions

City intends to limit retailers to ‘primary service nodes’ and impose buffers from schools

Campbell River group wants John Hart surge towers saved for art

‘We think this art installation would put us on the Island tourist map in a big way’

Campfire ban coming into effect across West Coast

The Coastal Fire Centre says bans will begin on Wednesday

Conservation officers ramping up checks on anglers in Campbell River

Enforcement campaign comes as pink salmon season approaches summer peak

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Hub for mental health and addictions treatment opens at B.C. hospital

St. Paul’s Hospital HUB is an acute medical unit that includes 10 patient beds

Restaurant Brands International to review policy over poaching employees

One of Canada’s largest fast-food company to review ‘no-poach’ franchise agreements

Calgary family’s vacation ends in tragedy on Texas highway

Three people died and four others were injured in the crash

Union construction cost competitive, B.C. Building Trades say

Non-union firms can bid on infrastructure, but employees have to join international unions

Trudeau to shuffle cabinet ahead of Liberals’ team for 2019

Trudeau could lighten the work loads of cabinet ministers who currently oversee more than one portfolio

Car calls 911 on possible impaired B.C. driver

A luxury car automatically calls Princeton police to scene of crash involving alcohol

BC Games marks 40 years in 2018

Cowichan Games a milestone for BC Games Society

VIDEO: Life’s a beach at this B.C. sand sculpting contest

More than $50,000 was up for grabs at the annual contest held in Parksville

Most Read