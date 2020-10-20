Laptops and tablets will be available to Campbell River’s vulnerable populations in the new NIEFS Tech Lending Library pilot project. Photo from Pixabay

Laptops and tablets will be available to Campbell River’s vulnerable populations in the new NIEFS Tech Lending Library pilot project. Photo from Pixabay

NIEFS Tech Lending Library helps people connect to services

Pilot Project to help vulnerable people access social services during and after pandemic

Though there are a wide range of programs and systems in place to help the most vulnerable portions of the population, those programs do not mean anything if people lack the technology to access them.

That’s what inspired the North Island Employment Foundations Society (NIEFS) to start their new lending library program.

“We had on our radar for quite some time the inequalities with vulnerable populations during COVID when services are closed for people to connect to services such as everything from housing subsidies to income assistance, EI and childcare subsidies,” said Shannon Baikie, NIEFS’ regional manager. “When the funding came through from the government of Canada, we were really excited. There weren’t a lot of parameters around putting in a project. We put together an application for a small grant and we were successful.”

That funding is the COVID-19 Emergency Community Support funding that comes through the United Way and Community Foundations across Canada. The program will be small, and won’t be available for everyone. NIEFS will be using the funds to buy four laptops and three tablets, and people will need to fill out an application to be able to access the equipment. However, Baikie said that since the program is so small they are able to be flexible with it, and cater the program to meet their clients’ needs.

“We really want to hear what people are faced with, and if someone needs to borrow it for three days, or if someone only needs it for a couple of hours, we want to be flexible in terms of working with the folks who call us,” She said. “Although we suspect and know that there are folks out there who just don’t have the resources to access it, but we don’t want to assume what they need it for and how long.”

They are also looking beyond Campbell River. NIEFS also has an office in Port Hardy, and does outreach work to Sayward, Gold River, Port Hardy and Port McNeill. They are looking to connect with community partners in those areas to identify people who may benefit from the project. Though it is just a pilot at this point, Baikie said that she hopes the success of the project allows it to continue after funding ends in March.

“The intent is to help those folks most who are in poverty really connect to the hardware they just don’t have access to in order to access so many of the programs and services out there during COVID right now,” she said.

“Certainly, during non COVID times we do a ton of work,” Baikie continued. “We have a dedicated outreach coordinator who is out in those communities working with folks. Hopefully if things get back to normal at some point and this program can continue, that would be amazing for us to be able to provide this to those folks who just don;t have access, but that’s down the road.”

The NIEFS office is closed to drop ins at the moment, but Baikie said that those interested in participating can call the office at 250-286-3441 and make an appointment to fill out the application. That includes a short assessment, determining the purpose for the equipment, how the hardware is to be used and arrangements for pick up.

RELATED: City of Campbell River adopts Housing Needs Report but not the recommendations

Housing and Homelessness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds
Next story
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Just Posted

Mayor Andy Adams receives the First Poppy for 2020 from Campbell River Legion Branch 137 Vice-President Alain Chatigny CD. The annual Poppy Campaign officially starts Oct. 30. Photo submitted
Poppy Campaign kicks off Oct. 30

Mayor Andy Adams received the First Poppy for 2020 from Campbell River… Continue reading

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP caution about sharing intimate images

Images are hard to take down once posted, warn RCMP

The Campbell River Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Canada held a successful fundraiser on the weekend, Quest4CF. The scavenger hunt on wheels raised more than $15,000. Photo by Erin Wallis
Campbell River’s Quest 4 CF a big success in its first go-round

Event raised funds for cystic fibrosis awareness and research

RCMP
RCMP know of witnesses to Oct. 15 attack; want them to come forward

Appeal made to their ‘sense of right and wrong’

North Island Votes. Campbell River Mirror graphic
NORTH ISLAND VOTES: What is the most pressing social issue in the North Island riding?

Candidates respond to the issues

Working smoothly together on May 11, 2020, health minister Adrian Dix, B.C. Liberal health critic Norm Letnick, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and sign language interpreter Nigel Howard. (B.C. government video)
COVID-19 co-operation a casualty of B.C.’s pandemic election

NDP’s Horgan weaponizes senior care, B.C. Liberal Wilkinson calls for ‘wartime economy’

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

IIO spoke to seven civillian witnesses and 11 police officers in coming to its decision

A 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Williams Lake Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP

Police are reminding residents to ensure firearms are not loaded when handling them

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 127 fatal overdoses in September, roughly 4 each day

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest numbers of overdoses

Investigators work at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek. - Image credit: Observer file photo.
Sex workers allegedly called to farm of Okanagan man convicted of assault, RCMP investigating

Curtis Sagmoen, convicted in relation to assault of sex trade workers, is prohibited from soliciting escorts

Most Read