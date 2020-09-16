The City of Campbell River has received its Housing Needs Report from staff, but has problems with the recommendations contained within it, as they are based on ‘out-of-date’ data. Mirror File Photo

City of Campbell River adopts Housing Needs Report but not the recommendations

‘A report is only as good as the data upon which it is based’

Back in 2018, the provincial government passed Bill 18, which required all local governments in B.C. to develop Housing Needs Reports reflecting the housing needs within their communities.

The City of Campbell River applied to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) for a grant to pay for its municipal study in July, 2019, and was approved. The deadline for the city to complete the study to receive its funding was set as Aug. 15, 2020, but was later extended to Oct. 15 due to COVID-19.

City council received its report back from staff at its most recent meeting and were scheduled to adopt the document so the city could fulfill its UBCM grant requirements before the Oct. 15 deadline, but some on council had concerns with the contents of the report.

The main concerns surrounded the quality of the data used in the report to make the conclusions – and therefore the recommendations – the report produced.

Coun. Claire Moglove wanted to know if they could receive the report but not adopt it and have it still submitted to UBCM to fulfill the city’s grant requirement but was informed by staff that the grant deadline was based on adoption.

“A report is only as good as the data upon which it is based,” Moglove said. “Through no fault of staff – this is the data that exists out there – the data is out of date, it is old, and it doesn’t provide council, in my view, enough to go on and adopt…especially the recommendations that come at the end.”

Moglove points out that much of the data being used to produce the report’s recommendations is from the 2016 Statistics Canada Census, a 2018 homeless count and a 2016 Residential Market Update for Campbell River conducted by Rollo & Associates, which she feels is all data that serves limited, if any, use to the city in trying to create housing policy.

Coun. Charlie Cornfield disagreed, however, pointing out that the report fulfills all of the city’s responsibilities in developing an overview of the community’s needs, and is based on the best data that is currently available.

“Do I disagree with some of it? Sure,” Cornfield says. “But I don’t have a proper census. Neither does the city. To do that would be expensive and consuming and by the time we finished it, it would be out of date again,” adding that there is “some very good information,” in the report, as well.

“In terms of the numbers of houses constructed every year, number of building permits issued, number of units, that’s all accurate information,” Cornfield says.

RELATED: Intensify and diversify to improve housing in CR – report

RELATED: Housing in CR is less accessible, assessment report finds

Coun. Ron Kerr agreed with Moglove, adding that he feels more input was also needed from the development industry in the creation of the report.

“I think it needs some cleaning up and I think it needs some more information,” Kerr says.

Coun. Colleen Evans also had concerns, saying she, too, sees “major gaps” in the report.

Mayor Andy Adams says he would like to have seen council’s regular process followed, where a report is received at a Committee of the Whole meeting and thoroughly discussed before coming to a council meeting for adoption, because he, too, sees major problems with the report.

In the end, it was decided that the report itself could be adopted – after a few amendments were made, such as including North Island College’s stated intent to invest in student housing – without adopting the “recommendations” section at the end of the report.

Council can now determine what policies should be implemented to address the issues discussed within the report without being held to recommendations it hasn’t had an opportunity to thoroughly review.

Those recommendations include: at least 50 per cent of all new housing construction created between 2021 and 2025 should be purpose-built rental, 70 per cent of it should be multi-family housing units such as apartment units and townhouses, that the city should be developing regulations for the short-term vacation rental industry – such as Air BnB listings – as well as adopt regulations that allows more secondary suites and ancillary units.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River School District one of two on the Island to offer summer school
Next story
B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Just Posted

City of Campbell River adopts Housing Needs Report but not the recommendations

‘A report is only as good as the data upon which it is based’

Only one attendee at Strathcona Regional District’s first public meeting since COVID-19

September meeting was RSVP only

Campbell River School District one of two on the Island to offer summer school

Nearly 500 students took part in summer school offerings this year despite pandemic

Campbell River to get new $14-million library

Costs shared by regional library jurisdictions, not paid for by Campbell River taxpayers alone

How the pandemic ushered in a marketing evolution at a B.C. aquaculture firm

For Grieg Seafood BC it meant pivoting fish to parallel markets without halting production

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Logjams, gravel bars emphasize the plight of Island river

Chemainus River’s low channels impact spawning fish, winter floods always a concern

Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

B.C. jobs minister not seeking re-election

Michelle Mungall says wants to spend more time with her family

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Prehistoric fish found near Sooke named after amateur collector

The fish lived about 25 million years ago, scientists say

Lower Mainland woman tries to unravel mystery of unwanted food deliveries

Someone with an unknown phone number has been sending orders to Amber Gibbons’ home for weeks

Most Read