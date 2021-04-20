Nanaimo RCMP find driver sleeping with gun, knives, drugs and break-in tools in his vehicle

RCMP found a loaded gun, several knives, drugs and break-in tools when they came across a parked vehicle with the driver slumped over. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP came across a driver dozing in a vehicle and ended up seizing a loaded revolver, several knives and a small quantity of suspected fentanyl and making an arrest.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Thursday, April 15, near Ware Road and the Island Highway in Lantzville. An RCMP officer was travelling southbound along the highway when the vehicle caught his attention.

As he approached, the officer noted that the driver was slumped over in his seat. When the officer got out of his patrol car and approached the vehicle he saw a revolver lying on the front passenger-side floor.

The officer promptly awakened the sleeping driver and arrested him for careless transportation of a restricted firearm, which was later examined and found to be loaded with five .22-calibre rounds and one spent cartridge. RCMP say there was a small quantity of suspected fentanyl next to the driver and a bag containing break-in tools and knives in the back seat.

Police later determined the driver, 35-year old Richard Jackson of Nanaimo, was not the owner of the seized firearm and the investigation into who owns the gun is continuing.

Jackson was charged with several firearm offences, including possessing a loaded restricted firearm without being the holder of a licence and occupying a vehicle with a restricted firearm. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and several breach of undertaking charges in relation to the break-in tools.

Jackson is scheduled to make his next appearance in provincial court in Nanaimo via videoconference today, April 20.

