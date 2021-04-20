Murder trial into 2016 Campbell River killing underway in Victoria

Ricky Alexander is charged with the first-degree murder of John Dillon Brown

John Dillon Brown.

John Dillon Brown.

The first-degree murder trial of Richard Ernest Alexander, former president of the Devil’s Army Motorcycle Club in Campbell River, began on Monday in B.C. Supreme Court.

Alexander is accused of shooting John Dillon Brown, 30. Dillon Brown, as he was commonly known, was found deceased inside his car near the west side of the one-way bridge to Sayward, about 75 kilometers from Campbell River on the evening of March 12, 2016. His murder was deemed a “targeted” homicide. Brown had been shot in the back of the head.

RELATED: Police raid clubhouse of Devils Army motorcycle gang

According to police statements at the time, the Devils Army are an outlaw motorcycle club and are known to be a support group for the Haney Hells Angels chapter.

On Oct. 26, 2018, investigators with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU), arrested Richard Ernest (Ricky) Alexander, well known as the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River.

RELATED: Police make arrest in connection with 2016 Vancouver Island homicide

The collaborative investigation between the CFSEU-BC and VIIMCU involved over 200 police officers.

Alexander entered a not guilty plea in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria on Monday.

The trial continues.

RELATED: Sayward suspicious death upgraded to homicide

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nanaimo RCMP find driver sleeping with gun, knives, drugs and break-in tools in his vehicle

Just Posted

Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017.
Murder trial into 2016 Campbell River killing underway in Victoria

Ricky Alexander is charged with the first-degree murder of John Dillon Brown

A wildfire has started near Gold River, and B.C. Wildfire Service crews are on scene. Photo courtesy Coastal Fire Centre
Wildfire burning in remote area near Gold River

Coastal Fire Centre investigating cause, but confirms it is human-caused

Campbell River RCMP and Campbell River Fire Rescue at accident scene on HIghway 19A on April 18. Campbell River RCMP photo
Campbell River beach party ends in knife threats

POLICE UPDATE: Knife threats, violent disagreements, RV dumping and busier roads

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North is launching it’s Upcycle Challenge this week. Image provided
Habitat for Humanity launches Upcycle Challenge

‘With a little creativity … these pieces can become unique, priceless treasures’

An artist’s rendering of BC Ferries’ new Island-class ferry, which will be deployed on the Campbell River-Quadra Island route by 2022. (B.C. Ferries image)
Mid-day sailings on Campbell River-Quadra Island route to be cancelled in early May

Cancellations allow for construction work on Quathiaski Cove terminal

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

RCMP found a loaded gun when they came across a parked vehicle with the driver slumped over. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo RCMP find driver sleeping with gun, knives, drugs and break-in tools in his vehicle

35-year-old Nanaimo man arrested and charged

..
Abbotsford nurse at ‘breaking point’ pleads with public to take COVID-19 seriously

Instagram post urges general population to stay home, wear a mask and get vaccinated

Alex Mah of Chemainus spends a sunny day at Kin Beach reading to daughter Beatrice Mah. 3. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Vancouver Island’s mini-summer poised to fade

Cooler and damper this weekend, summer-like conditions not likely to return until late June

A native-to-B.C. wild queen bee (bombus melanopygus for those in the know) feeds on a periwinkle flower. (Submitted/Sarah Johnson, Native Bee Society of BC)
B.C.’s wild bees need messy gardens to survive

The year-long nesting period makes habitat a primary concern for wild bees

Nanaimo Fire Rescue investigator Mark Jonah probes the scene of a blaze that destroyed two apartments on Sunday, April 18. The cause of the blaze has not been determined. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Arson suspect arrested after apartment fire in Nanaimo

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly starting fire lived in the complex

FILE – Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7 p.m.-tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. nurses issue plea for all to follow health orders as hospitalizations spike

Nurses worried about strain COVID-19 is having on hospital capacity, care

University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. The University of Victoria says Williams has resigned effective immediately. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
University of Victoria women’s rowing coach resigns by mutual agreement

Lawsuit filed last summer accused Barney Williams of verbal abuse

FILE – A B.C. Ferry is seen arriving at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver on March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
‘Can’t afford to lose another summer’: B.C. tourism group supports COVID travel rules

Details of new measures expected to be released Friday

Most Read