Murder trial into 2016 Campbell River killing underway in Victoria

Ricky Alexander is charged with the first-degree murder of John Dillon Brown

The first-degree murder trial of Richard Ernest Alexander, former president of the Devil’s Army Motorcycle Club in Campbell River, began on Monday in B.C. Supreme Court.

Alexander is accused of shooting John Dillon Brown, 30. Dillon Brown, as he was commonly known, was found deceased inside his car near the west side of the one-way bridge to Sayward, about 75 kilometers from Campbell River on the evening of March 12, 2016. His murder was deemed a “targeted” homicide. Brown had been shot in the back of the head.

According to police statements at the time, the Devils Army are an outlaw motorcycle club and are known to be a support group for the Haney Hells Angels chapter.

On Oct. 26, 2018, investigators with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU), arrested Richard Ernest (Ricky) Alexander, well known as the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River.

The collaborative investigation between the CFSEU-BC and VIIMCU involved over 200 police officers.

Alexander entered a not guilty plea in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria on Monday.

The trial continues.

