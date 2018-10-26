Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen Road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017 in connection with the March 2016 murder of John Dillon Brown in Sayward. An arrest was made today in conneciton with that case. Police said today they have charged Richard Enest (Ricky) Alexander with murder.

Police make arrest in connection with 2016 Vancouver Island homicide

Police made an arrest today in connection with the 2016 homicide of a man near Sayward.

Today, investigators with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU), arrested Richard Ernest (Ricky) Alexander, well known as the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River.

Alexander has been charged with First Degree Murder, in connection to the March 2016 homicide of John Dillon Brown.

Dillon Brown, as he was commonly known, was found deceased inside his car near the west side of the one-way bridge to Sayward, about 75 kilometers from Campbell River on the evening of March 12th, 2016. His murder was deemed a “targeted” homicide.

RELATED: Sayward suspicious death updgraded to homicide

Since the homicide, the collaborative investigation between the CFSEU-BC and VIIMCU has been very active and has involved over 200 police officers. On Aug. 10 of 2017, members of the CFSEU-BC and VIIMCU executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Club House in Campbell River in connection to the murder of Dillon Brown.

This collaborative effort has enabled investigators to collect the necessary evidence to effect the arrest and secure a charge of First Degree Murder against Ricky Alexander.

Alexander is one of the founding members and current President of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club.

The Devils Army is a “1%” outlaw motorcycle club and has been in existence and based in Campbell River since 2009.

Alexander will be held in custody pending further court proceedings.

“While a charge of First Degree Murder is significant in any circumstance, this charge is particularly significant as it involves a long-time high ranking member of an Outlaw Motorcycle Club,” says Chief Superintendent Trent Rolfe CFSEU-BC Chief Officer.

“The RCMP in BC, CFSEU- BC, along with all of its law enforcement partners across the country, are committed to ensuring that Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs and their associates remain a priority due to the level of violence and harm they inflict on our communities. This investigation showcases that a collaborative, coordinated and focused approach can gather the evidence necessary to ensure that those responsible are brought before the courts,” says Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett, RCMP “E“Division – Criminal Operations Officer Federal, Investigative Services and Organized Crime.

The CFSEU-BC and VIIMCU acknowledged other the agencies and individuals who assisted during the course of this investigation. They include, but are not limited to, Campbell River RCMP, Sayward RCMP, as well as numerous Municipal and BC RCMP Divisional resources.

Previous story
B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago
Next story
Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

Just Posted

Police make arrest in connection with 2016 Vancouver Island homicide

Police made an arrest today in connection with the 2016 homicide of… Continue reading

NIC Foundation helps record number of students in Campbell River

Nearly 80 NIC students in Campbell River received a record $95,000 in… Continue reading

Revamped Campbell River terminal should protect safety of walk-on passengers, says ferry customer

BC Ferries mulling development options as traffic increases on Campbell River-Quadra Island route

Faulty coupling cited as cause of fatal 2017 logging train derailment in Woss

Safety device also failed to divert runaway rail cars that killed three crew members, injuring two

Campbell River assault suspect flees on ATV, later apprehended

A series of violent incidents culminated in the arrest of a Campbell… Continue reading

Campbell River man’s business is bringing old timepieces back to life

Doug Campbell’s favourite clock bought by California clock museum

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”

B.C. man remains kicked out of pickleball association after feud plays out in court

In a judgement handed down Oct. 23 in Supreme Court by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, Lane Roberts’ claim against the association was dismissed in its entirety.

B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980

Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman murders

Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion and persist to this day

John Ziegler, 4th president of NHL, dies at 84

Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known

Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare

Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read