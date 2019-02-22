Island Highway intersection saw the most crashes in Campbell River – ICBC

Dozens of accidents at Highway 19A and Dogwood Street between 2013 and 2017, according to crash map

The corner of Highway 19A and Dogwood Street is the most crash-prone intersection in Campbell River, according to data from ICBC.

The corner near Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre was the site of 60 crashes between 2013 and 2017, according to data from the insurance company’s online crash map for Vancouver Island.

That figure included 25 so-called “casualty crashes” – those resulting in injuries or fatalities – and 35 other accidents resulting only in damage to property.

The runner-up for worst intersection during the 2013-2017 period was the corner of Dogwood Street and 2nd Avenue, which saw 58 incidents. Of that number, 23 involved casualties.

The third most frequent site for traffic incidents in Campbell River was between intersections at various points along the Island Highway, accounting for 57 crashes from 2013 to 2017.

Of those incidents, 44 were casualty crashes, the highest figure in Campbell River.

ICBC noted that its maps don’t include crashes that took place in parking lots and involved parked cars. Crashes were only included if enough information was available to plot the exact location, and the data was current as of the end of March 2018, according to ICBC.

