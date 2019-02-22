Screengrab of ICBC’s “crash map” for Campbell River, 2013-2017.

Island Highway intersection saw the most crashes in Campbell River – ICBC

Dozens of accidents at Highway 19A and Dogwood Street between 2013 and 2017, according to crash map

The corner of Highway 19A and Dogwood Street is the most crash-prone intersection in Campbell River, according to data from ICBC.

The corner near Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre was the site of 60 crashes between 2013 and 2017, according to data from the insurance company’s online crash map for Vancouver Island.

That figure included 25 so-called “casualty crashes” – those resulting in injuries or fatalities – and 35 other accidents resulting only in damage to property.

The runner-up for worst intersection during the 2013-2017 period was the corner of Dogwood Street and 2nd Avenue, which saw 58 incidents. Of that number, 23 involved casualties.

READ MORE: Pickup reached speeds up to 179 km/h before double-fatal crash on Vancouver Island

READ MORE: Driver airlifted to hospital following crash south of Campbell River

READ MORE: Loblaws apologizes after flipped semi-trailer closes highway south of Campbell River

The third most frequent site for traffic incidents in Campbell River was between intersections at various points along the Island Highway, accounting for 57 crashes from 2013 to 2017.

Of those incidents, 44 were casualty crashes, the highest figure in Campbell River.

ICBC noted that its maps don’t include crashes that took place in parking lots and involved parked cars. Crashes were only included if enough information was available to plot the exact location, and the data was current as of the end of March 2018, according to ICBC.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Spring fishery closures mulled for south coast
Next story
Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at B.C. prison

Just Posted

Island Highway intersection saw the most crashes in Campbell River – ICBC

Dozens of accidents at Highway 19A and Dogwood Street between 2013 and 2017, according to crash map

More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

Federal fisheries minister calls for precautionary approach to fish farming

Government still reviewing Federal Court’s decision on PRV – Wilkinson

Spring fishery closures mulled for south coast

Fewer fish are returning to rivers and more conservation needed, say feds

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Fashion Fridays: Must-have wardrobe basics

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at B.C. prison

Corrections officers demonstrated in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death for young man has not been released

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

Cryptocurrency exchange CEO who suddenly died leaves Kelowna house in will

Gerald Cotten, holding the keys to money tied up in his virtual currency exchange, died in December.

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

Most Read