BREAKING: Macaulay Rd. closed following motor vehicle incident – Oyster River Fire Rescue

Oyster River Fire Rescue has reported a motor vehicle incident on Macaulay Rd., between Nailer and Martin Park.

The road will be closed for a “couple of hours,” according to Oyster River Fire Rescue’s Twitter account.

Emergency personnel on scene have confirmed to the Mirror that the accident involved a single vehicle and the driver of the vehicle has been transported via air ambulance from the scene.

Traffic reconstruction is being performed at the scene using a drone, but no further information is available at this time, including the condition of the driver of the vehicle.

As of now, traffic can not get through from Nailer Road to Martin Park Drive.

We will keep this story updated as information becomes available.

