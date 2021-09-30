Island Health reporting potential exposure at Campbell River school

Island Health has listed École Phoenix Middle School on its potential COVID-19 exposure web page.

The dates of potential exposure include Sept. 20 and Sept 21.

It is the second Campbell River school to be included on the page for the 2021/ 2022 school year. A cluster of cases was reported at Campbell River Christian school too.

There are now 18 Vancouver Island schools listed on the page.

Public health is working directly with school staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and to carry out case and contact management.

Those identified as cases will be instructed to self-isolate, and those identified as close contacts may be asked to self-isolate or closely self-monitor for symptoms for a specified period.

Any students who have not been notified by Public Health to self-isolate, may continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms.

Parents are asked to monitor themselves and their children for symptoms of COVID-19.

A daily health check form can be found at http://www.bccdc.ca/schools or the self-assessment tool available at bc.thrive.health.



