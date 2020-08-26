Two orange kayaks are the subject of this week’s Campbell River Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. Photo by Crime Stoppers image.

Information requested on kayaks missing from McIvor Lake container

Crime Stoppers asking for help in solving theft that occured earlier this month

Campbell River Crime Stoppers is looking for help in solving its latest crime of the week.

According to Crime Stoppers, around Aug. 11, someone “gained access” to a locked compound off of McIvor Lake Road.

Two kayaks were stolen. They are described as orange 10 foot-long Pelican kayaks.

Crime Stoppers says if you have information that could help police find the kayaks, you can call 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online here.

