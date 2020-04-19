Property crime on the rise in Campbell River

A recent increase in property crime in the Campbell River area has local RCMP reminding people to lock up their cars and bikes.

Const. Maury Tyre said that unfortunately, people are still leaving their vehicles unlocked.

“Nefarious creatures find a way into them in the middle of the night and take loose change, wallets, credit cards, iPads, and the list goes on,” he said in the detachment’s weekly crime update. “Then the criminals go on a spending rampage with people’s credit or debit cards until the owner realizes their vehicle has been gone through in the morning.”

Tyre said that with the public’s help, they can make Campbell River an “unfriendly town” for criminals.

“Lock your doors, don’t leave your valuables in your vehicles, and if you have evidence that could help solve a crime, come forward,” he said.

Campbell River RCMP’s file volume increased by 23 per cent for the week of April 10 to 16 compared to last year. They responded to 303 files, an increase of 57 files compared to the same timeframe last year.

Tyre said that not all the calls have to do with criminal activity. Many of them are what he calls “nuisance type” calls created by alcohol or drugs. But the largest faction of the increased call volume is property crime and fraud connected to theft.

Tyre said bicycles should also be locked up and owners should keep a record of their bike’s serial number.

“Police do regular checks of people conducting suspicious activity in neighbourhoods and at times they are on bicycles,” he said. “If the suspicious characters are riding a modified or painted bike, the only way police can determine if the item is stolen is through its serial number.”

Property crime was on the rise before COVID-19 self-isolation measures were introduced, said Tyre.

“No matter how hard of time someone is having, for whatever reason, there is no excuse for the actions of the few who choose to flagrantly take from others and do so with little remorse,” he said. “The Campbell River RCMP is determined to hold those few thieves accountable and we hope the public can help us do that.”

If anyone has information regarding crime in the area, they are encouraged to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

