Increase in property crime is partly preventable, Campbell River RCMP say

While Campbell River RCMP experienced a decrease in files for the period between Nov. 5 and 12 compared to the same week last year, the year to date has seen an 11 per cent increase in files.

This week in Campbell River (Nov. 5 – 12), the RCMP responded to 270 calls for service – a decrease of seven files when compared to the same period last year. However, when compared to last year’s figures, the Campbell River RCMP have seen an 11 per cent increase in files over last year up to Nov. 12, 2019.

A great deal of the file increase can be attributed to various types of property crimes, according to RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre.

There has been a steady increase in thefts from motor vehicles over the last two years, as shown by the IMPACT Auto Crime Enforcement graphic.

Over 85 per cent of the thefts from motor vehicles have been from vehicles that were left unlocked.

“These thefts from autos are easily preventable,” Tyre said. “Locking your vehicles and removing all visible valuables can deter most criminals who are opportunists.”

The Campbell River RCMP is in the middle of launching the 9’oclock routine program where the public is reminded at 9’oclock at night to secure their valuables and lock vehicles and doors. They are also running nightly reminders on Twitter @CampbellRivRCMP.

The public is reminded that if they witness suspicious activity or wish to report a crime that they contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

RELATED: Pedestrian safety concerns multiply, Campbell River RCMP say

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter