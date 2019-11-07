Pedestrian safety concerns multiply, Campbell River RCMP say

Police have received complaints regarding the new intersection at Maryland Road and Highway 19A

The Campbell River RCMP are concerned about pedestrian safety due to traffic pattern changes in the city and generally with winter coming on.

Recently the Campbell River RCMP have received complaints regarding the new intersection at Maryland Road and Highway 19A, RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre says in press release. On more than one occasion, a pedestrian has almost been struck by a vehicle turning left onto the highway from Maryland.

“Motorists are seeing that green light and are turning without checking for traffic in the crosswalk,” Const. Tyre said. “It’s so important for drivers to take a little bit of extra time to check their surroundings before proceeding through an intersection. It could save a life.”

The RCMP are reminding all motorists and pedestrians to take their safety and well being into their own hands this coming winter and some simple tips could come in handy.

For Pedestrians:

Wear bright colours or reflective clothing after dusk and before dawn

Even if you have the right of way, be sure to look before crossing

Make eye contact with drivers to ensure they know you are there

At controlled crosswalks, wait until drivers stop before crossing

If you use earbuds or headphones, make sure you can still hear surrounding noise

For Drivers:

Slow down; roads will start to get slippery and stopping distances increase

Change those tires (If your tires aren’t suited to the weather you can be ticketed and you can be held liable in an accident)

Pay attention to all pedestrian signals-even if you have a green light to drive someone may be crossing a crosswalk at an intersection legally

Shoulder check; many cars with new technology warn of impending collisions, but nothing beats using your own eyes

Pay attention to all road signs; they warn of upcoming hidden intersections and crosswalks

Put down the phone, your call or text is not worth some one’s life

If you see dangerous driving and would like to report it, please call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.