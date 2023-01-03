Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo

Impaired driving cause of New Year’s Eve power outage and seven roadside prohibitions

‘If you drink, don’t drive’ message still getting lost on some people

Despite decades of messaging that impaired driving can cost people their lives and livelihood, it seemed that several drivers in Campbell River chose to ignore the well documented slogan, “If you drink, don’t drive,” while celebrating the New Year.

In total, seven drivers were found to be impaired when checked by police between the hours of 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 2022, and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, Campbell River RCMP media relations officer Const. Maury Tyre said in a press release.

Two of the of the seven drivers were found to have failed roadside screening tests and were issued 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) for driving and their vehicles were impounded for 30 days.

The other five impaired drivers showed signs of impairment, however, they blew warnings on the roadside screening devices and were issued three-day IRP’s and had their vehicles towed.

One of the five drivers who was issued a three-day suspension was the cause of a power outage after striking a power pole in the 600 block of South Alder just before 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1.

“We were fortunate this New Year’s that nobody was seriously injured due to impaired driving,” said Const. Tyre. “We would hope that the more people see impaired drivers getting caught and punished, that it will serve as both education and as a deterrent to impaired driving.”

The Campbell River RCMP are encouraging the public to plan ahead for safe rides before partaking in intoxicating substances. If you are aware of an impaired driver out on the road, contact the police immediately at 911.

READ MORE: Poachers, unwanted persons and wellness checks: Quadra Island Report, Dec.26 – Jan. 1

