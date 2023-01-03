RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Poachers, unwanted persons and wellness checks: Quadra Island Report, Dec.26 – Jan. 1

Traffic accident and possible poachers also on list for happenings on Quadra Island

  • Jan. 3, 2023 8:00 a.m.
  • News

Check well being

On Dec. 27, a concerned complainant reported that he had not heard from a good friend for a few days and was concerned about his well-being. Officers attended the residence of the person in question and located him right away. The individual, while confused as to why his friend hadn’t knocked on his door instead of sending police, was in good health. The man advised he was taking some personal time and his friend didn’t need to worry. The complainant was updated.

Traffic incident

On Dec. 27, a complainant advised a truck was erratically driving in front of his residence. The complainant was unable to provide a description of the driver but provided a plate. The owner of the vehicle was located and denied being involved with the incident.

Unwanted

On Dec. 28, Quadra RCMP received a report of an unwanted person. The complainant advised that she had allowed an individual to store their travel trailer on her property, however, the storage fees only allowed storage of the trailer and not for the owner to live in the trailer. The complainant was advised the incident was civil in nature, and officers would be unable to intervene. The complainant then called back and advised they had dealt with the issue and police were not needed.

Abandoned vehicle

On Dec. 30, Quadra RCMP received a report of an abandoned vehicle near the BC Ferries parking lot in Whaletown. Officers located the owner who advised he would be returning in the next week to move the vehicle.

Possible poachers

On Jan. 1 at a little before 5 a.m., Quadra RCMP officers were advised of shots fired call on the North end of the Island. Officers attended right away but were unable to locate who had fired the shots. The incident is believed to be related to poaching. Conservation also advised of the incident.

– Source: Const. Rebekah Draht, Quadra Island RCMP

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP Briefs

