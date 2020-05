Traffic had to be diverted around construction on Highway 19A and through a large puddle of water at Hidden Harbour on Friday, May 1. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

A large puddle of water accumulated at the bottom of Hidden Harbour Hill on Friday morning.

Construction on Highway 19A was underway at the location when what appears to be a break in a water line occurred. We are endeavouring to get details on what happened but flaggers are on the scene for the construction and traffic was making its way slowly through the area around lunchtime.

More to come…

