The City of Campbell River and contractor Wacor Holdings Ltd. have agreed to restart construction on Highway 19A on Monday, April 13. City of Campbell River photo

Campbell River to restart Highway 19A construction

City says safety measures in place to protect from COVID-19

After a three-week pause put in place to reduce the potential spread of coronavirus and review provincial health and safety orders, the City of Campbell River and contractor Wacor Holdings Ltd. have agreed to restart construction on Highway 19A on Monday, April 13, with strict work safe protocols.

The restart will be under a revised health and safety plan that allows this critical project to move forward, while ensuring all provincial health orders are met.

“It is vitally important that this critical infrastructure upgrade is able to progress where possible, while also protecting the safety of workers and our community,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “We are glad to see the vigilance put in place by the contractor and of the teamwork with our city’s project team to see it continue to move forward.”

On March 26, the Province of BC released a list of essential services, which included construction, as long as public health orders (such as safe distancing and personal hygiene) for workers can be met on site.

“This is an example of where the City of Campbell River is working to keep services running where safely possible to do so,” says city manager Deborah Sargent. “Each day, we are assessing where ongoing work can be adapted to meet current health orders.”

Construction will start near Rotary Beach Park, with work throughout the construction corridor between Rockland Road and 1st Ave. Single-lane alternating traffic will be in place at times. While traffic is reduced in the area, drivers are reminded that 30 km/h speed limits will be in place. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Drivers and seawalk users should watch for traffic control and signage, and be prepared for changes in traffic flow.

“We know this is an important project and that we can keep people working safely. This is important to our community and our economy. We’re glad to be able to create a plan that can see us moving forward again,” says Dave Atkinson, president of Wacor Holdings Ltd.

The city will be monitoring adherence to the health orders with regular meetings and ongoing site inspections. Work could be amended or stopped at any time, should provincial health orders change.

For ongoing updates about COVID-19 and the City’s response, visit campbellriver.ca/COVID-19

For more information on the Waterfront Upgrades project and what’s to come, visit campbellriver.ca/construction.

