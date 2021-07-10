The RCMP dive team searching the waters off Neck Point Park in Nanaimo on July 10. The search is in relation to the investigation of Sidney Mantee, 35, reported missing last October. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

The RCMP dive team searching the waters off Neck Point Park in Nanaimo on July 10. The search is in relation to the investigation of Sidney Mantee, 35, reported missing last October. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Homicide investigation brings RCMP divers to waters off central Vancouver Island

Pipers Lagoon and Neck Point parks in Nanaimo being searched for evidence

A search for forensic evidence has brought bring an RCMP dive team to the waters off central Vancouver Island.

The team will search the waters off Neck Point and Pipers Lagoon parks in Nanaimo Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11, as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.

“The vessel is doing a search in reference to the Sidney Mantee missing person case, who we believe is a victim of homicide,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

Sidney Joseph Mantee, 35, was reported missing last October, which was when RCMP say the investigation began.

Police conducted searches at Diver Lake Park and on Rosehill Street in relation to the case, which O’Brien described as “ongoing and very active” and that police are conducting the searches to further “exhaust all remaining investigative avenues.”

O’Brien said an RCMP dive team consisting of up to seven members will be carrying out the searches.

