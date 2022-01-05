Highway conditions warrant extra caution this morning

Highway 19 at Willis Road on Jan. 5 at 7:35 am. Drive BC. Highway 19 at Willis Road on Jan. 5 at 7:35 am. Drive BC.

Warnings in effect for Highways 19, 19A, and 28

Drivers are being warned of some challenging conditions this morning (Jan. 5) on local highways.

There is a weather condition warning for Highway 19A, between Oyster River (Catherwood Road) and Campbell River for 23.7 kilometres, per Drive BC. Slushy and slippery sections are reported. Slippery sections are reported for Highway 19A south of Oyster River as well.

Highway 19 is also under a weather condition advisory, with sections that are reportedly slippery, slushy, or are featuring compact snow.

Winter driving conditions on Highway 28 also warrant extra caution, with compact snow and slushy and slippery sections.

