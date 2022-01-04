Power outages on the west coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday, Jan. 4 are proving difficult to remedy. BC Hydro outages map

Power outages in Gold River, Tahsis and Zeballos affecting 1,600

BC Hydro rep blames intense storm season for frequent outages

Power outages in Gold River, Tahsis and Zeballos are affecting almost 1,600 customers on Tuesday, Jan 4.

Service was stopped for 831 customers just after midnight in an area south of Gold River highway due to a tree down across wires.

Slightly north west of the same highway, another wire down has resulted in the power being off since 6:30p.m for 53 customers on Monday, Jan. 3.

Crews are on-site for both those outages.

The situation in Tahsis and Zeballos is proving more difficult to sort out, as transmission circuit failure is responsible for 711 customers being without power.

The transmission line which runs between Gold River and Tahsis has been affected in multiple spots, said BC Hydro spokesperson Ted Olynyk.

Due to poor weather, crews have been unable to patrol the line by helicopter to find out where all the issues are, but ground crews have already discovered two areas where repairs are necessary.

“These structures will require us to deliver materials and crew by helicopter,” Olynyk said. “So until weather is more favourable for helicopter flying, we’re in a holding pattern.”

So while the Gold River outages are expected to be resolved by end of day on Jan.4, BC Hydro cannot accurately predict when the ones further west can be sorted out by.

The area has seen an uptick in outages in the last year.

Olynyk said vegetation work is planned for 2022, but the weather patterns have been responsible for the boost in outages.

“We knew coming into the season that with La Niña it was going to be a more active storm season,” he said. “We knew it would be colder and wetter, and it’s certainly been like that.”


