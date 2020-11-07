Dover Bay Secondary School in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

High school in Nanaimo reports COVID-19 exposure

Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District advises of case at Dover Bay Secondary School

Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district is reporting a COVID-19 exposure at Dover Bay Secondary School.

The school district made a social media post Saturday evening, saying “Dover Bay Secondary has experienced a COVID-19 exposure. Don’t forget to continue with daily health checks. Thank you to the school community for your co-operation.”

Island Health’s website advises parents that if their child’s school has been notified of an exposure, “no action is required unless you are contacted by public health or are otherwise directed by school officials.”

The health authority’s school exposures web page notes that an exposure is not the same as an outbreak. It defines an exposure as in instance when “a single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection … attended school during their infectious period.”

For more information, visit http://islandhealth.ca/learn-about-health/covid-19/exposures-schools.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported that there were 567 new COVID-19 cases B.C.-wide since yesterday, with three of those cases on Vancouver Island. Island Health did not release case counts for its health service areas today.

Coronavirus

