A Sept. 28 COVID-19 exposure at Carihi Secondary School was confirmed by Island Health on Oct. 8. Photo by Binny Paul – Campbell River Mirror

COVID-19 case confirmed at Carihi Secondary School

Potential exposure at the school occurred Sept. 28

The Campbell River School District has seen its first case of COVID-19.

The Sept. 28 exposure at Carihi Secondary School was confirmed by Island Health on Oct. 8. It’s the second known exposure at a Vancouver Island school since classes began this fall. The first was at Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) in Port Alberni on Sept. 14, 15, 17, 18 and 22.

The person who tested positive from the Carihi school community is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams, a school district spokesperson said.

Island Health is completing contact tracing for the Campbell River exposure to identify staff or students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.

RELATED: Campbell River School District outlines COVID-19 notification protocol

SD72 sent out a letter on Oct. 8 announcing the exposure, but noted that receiving the letter does not mean you have been exposed to COVID-19. Public health will contact people directly.

“Thank you to the staff and community of Carihi Secondary for working with us and Island Health on contact tracing the first #CRSD72 COVID-19 exposure,” Jeremy Morrow, SD72 superintendent tweeted on Oct. 8. “A letter has gone out to the school community tonight. Grateful for the care and diligence of the @VanIslandHealth team.”

The letter sent out to Carihi families says that phone calls are being made to staff and students that have been identified by Island Health as needing to self-isolate for 14 days from when they were potentially exposed.

RELATED: COVID-19 case confirmed at Vancouver Island high school

“If you do not receive a phone call or letter continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies,” it said.

The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains a top priority for the district, a spokesperson said.

“Carihi Secondary and School District 72 will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so children and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

Citing privacy reasons, the school district and Island Health said they won’t give out any specific details on the COVID-19 exposure.

Most Read