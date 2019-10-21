Have your say on Campbell River’s first rounadabout’s design

A roundabout is coming to the Rockland Road and Highway 19A intersection. Note, this is just a graphic produced for illustration purposes and not a proposed design. Image courtesy City of Campbell River

With design well underway on the City of Campbell River’s first major roundabout, the community is invited to learn more about the plan and share preferences for the roundabout’s centre landscape feature.

An open house will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5 and offer an update on the Highway 19A/Rockland Road roundabout, to be constructed in 2020, and introducing four design options for a centre landscape feature. People will be able to share their preferred landscape option at the open house, or via online survey from Nov. 6 to 17 (at www.campbellriver.ca).

The open house will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Maritime Heritage Centre and will incorporare a “Drop-in Style – arrive/leave as you like.”

“We’ve completed two important years of construction in the Highway 19A corridor, and 2020 will be another busy one, perhaps with the biggest changes that the community will see,” said Dave Morris, general manager, assets and operations. “While much of the design is technical in nature, there’s an opportunity for the community to provide feedback on how the centre of the roundabout will look, and we look forward to input.”

The roundabout will be constructed as part of the Highway 19A Upgrades project, which will also include underground infrastructure improvements, moving electrical wires underground, enhancements to the seawalk and improved park areas and parking for roughly one kilometre north of Simms Creek.

These upgrades are part of the three-year Waterfront Project 2018-2020, which encompasses a series of infrastructure upgrades between Simms Creek/Rockland Road and the Maritime Heritage Centre. The work in 2020 requires a highway closure, and the city will provide more information about timing in the spring as details are confirmed.

“We know the plans for this roundabout are of great interest to many people in the community,” said Mayor Andy Adams. “We invite the community to come out and learn more about the plan ahead.”

The project team will be available at the drop-in open house to provide more information and answer questions from the community. For more information on the projects and what’s to come, visit http://campbellriver.ca/construction.

