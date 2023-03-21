RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Gun-pointing incident leads to charges; seizure of firearms, stolen property

Police also recovered boat and engine believed stolen from Chemainus area last year

Campbell River RCMP negotiated a peaceful surrender after being called to a disturbance involving a man pointing a firearm March 15.

A 53-year-old Campbell River man is facing charges after Campbell River RCMP were advised of a disturbance in the 600 block of Westmere Rd., in the area of Dogwood St. and Seventh Avenue, according to a RCMP press release.

Several officers responded shortly after 9 a.m. and contained the area for safety. The Vancouver Island Emergency Response team arrived shortly thereafter. Officers were then able to contact the people within the home and arranged a peaceful surrender

As a result of this incident, police later executed a search warrant on the home and seized shotguns, replica firearms, as well as ammunition.

In addition, they also located a large stash of items, believed to be obtained illegally. Also amongst the property were a boat and engine, confirmed to be stolen from the Chemainus area last year.

“We are extremely happy that this event ended peacefully,” said RCMP Const. Maury Tyre. “Recovering illegal firearms and being able to return high value stolen property, is definitely a success for our team of dedicated officers.”

Const. Tyre said police are recommending charges of Pointing a Firearm, as well as Assault. The suspect was released on an undertaking with protective conditions.

The investigation into the stolen property recovered from the location is ongoing.

If you have information regarding any illegal activity in Campbell River, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or dial 9-1-1 in an emergency.

