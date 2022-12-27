Insurance, intoxication, and fraud: Quadra Island Crime report

Internet fraud

On Dec. 13 a complainant reported a fraud through an online company called “Cookstore”. The company, without her consent, had charged approximately $58 onto her credit card. The complainant researched the company online and found other people had similar complaints. Due to the fast actions of the complainant, her credit card was cancelled and replaced, and no further charges were incurred.

Driving while prohibited

On Dec.14, Quadra RCMP officers were conducting proactive patrols when they located a vehicle where the registered owner was both prohibited from driving and had an active warrant. The vehicle was pulled over, and the driver was confirmed to be the registered owner. The driver was arrested for driving while prohibited and her vehicle was subsequently towed for seven days. The driver was also arrested on her outstanding warrant, which was also for the same offence of driving while prohibited. As well, officers found the vehicle failed to have valid insurance, resulting in a $598 ticket for the driver.

Possible poaching

On Dec. 14, Quadra RCMP received a report of two shots fired at the Rebecca Spit Campground. The complainant, who had only third hand information, advised they had received information that after the two shots were fired, the witness saw what was believed to be car headlights. The incident was believed to be poachers. Officers attended but due to the time delay were unable to locate the culprit.

No insurance

On Dec. 17, Quadra RCMP officers were conducting proactive patrols when they located a vehicle travelling on School Road with no insurance. The vehicle had been without insurance since July of this year. The Quadra RCMP would like the public to remember that even though validation tags are no longer issued by ICBC, vehicle insurance still needs to be up to date and failing to do so can result in a ticket for no insurance totaling $598.

Suspicious incident

On Dec. 18 at a little before 3 AM, Quadra RCMP members were advised of an intoxicated man walking down West Road. The man was not dressed properly for the weather and was trying to get directions to the ferry. Officers, with the help of multiple callers, were able to locate the man and determined he had left his resort to walk to the ferry but failed take into account the distance and cold weather. The man, while intoxicated, was cooperative with officers and agreed to be transported back to his hotel to sober up and continue his quest to the ferries in the morning.

CyberfraudinsuranceQuadra IslandRCMP