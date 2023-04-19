Greenways Land Trust is looking for volunteers to help with the school gardens this summer. Photo courtesy Greenways Land Trust

Greenways Land Trust looking for Campbell River gardeners to help with school gardens

Greenways partnered with City of Campbell River, SD72 to coordinate volunteers

Greenways Land Trust wants volunteers to help them take care of school gardens this summer.

Greenways has partnered with the City of Campbell River and School District 72 to set up a database of volunteers for this summer. The volunteers will help keep the school gardens up and running through the summer months.

“Campbell River currently has a long waitlist for a plot in a community garden, and many people don’t have access to land to grow their own produce,” a press release from Greenways says. “By helping with the program over the summer, many of the schools will let you take home specified produce as a thank-you!”

Though gardening experience is nice, it is not necessary in order to volunteer. Though, Greenways said that they would appreciate experienced gardeners who want to share their expertise with the program.

“Helping out with these programs is rewarding! These programs give kids access to healthy and fresh food, improve food security and literacy, and support hands-on math and science lessons,” the release says.

Volunteers will need a clean criminal record check, which can be obtained for free at Volunteer Campbell River.

Register by completing the Microsoft Form here: https://forms.office.com/r/t1ssUWkgk6 or by email at info@greenwaystrust.ca. The program will be run by SD72 teachers, who have password-protected access to the database. The teachers will arrange volunteering and let volunteers know what they can take from the garden.

RELATED: Familiar face takes top job at Greenways Land Trust

Greenways Land Trust restores industrial log storage site in Campbell River estuary


