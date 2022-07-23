Familiar face takes top job at Greenways Land Trust

A new-ish face will be leading Greenways Land Trust in Campbell River as outgoing executive director Cynthia Bendickson hands over the reins to long-time Greenways staff member Katie Lavoie.

Lavoie started her new position on July 18. She is not new to the organization, however, having held five different positions within the group. Most recently it was as Community Engagement Coordinator, which gave her a bit of experience into managing the organzation.

“There’s a lot to pick up, but I think I have a bit of an advantage because I’ve worked so many jobs with Greenways that I have a bit of knowledge of most of the programs,” Lavoie said. “I know the staff already, I know the community members and the board as well. I think it’s going to go really well.”

Lavoie is not being thrust into the job without guidance. Bendickson is staying on for some time to help make sure the transition is as seemless as possible.

One of the first events Lavoie attended in her new role was a celebration of the work done in the Campbell River estuary, where she and previous volunteers and other groups paddled around and went over the history of the project.

Lavoie wants to start by just making sure ongoing projects continue as planned.

“I just want to continue to support the awesome work that everyone is doing, like the staff, the board, volunteers, and all of the programs that we have on the go right now,” she said. “I have a lot to learn, and I’m filling big shoes.”

