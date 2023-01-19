There are five additional slots in this year’s Nature and Nutrition program put on by Greenways Land Trust. Photo courtesy Greenways Land Trust

Greenways Land Trust expands Nature and Nutrition seniors’ program

Program combines Good Food Boxes with interpretive walks

Getting back to nature is about more than just enjoying the great outdoors, it’s about what you eat too.

To help seniors in Campbell River reconnect with nature, Greenways Land Trust is recruiting participants for January’s Nature and Nutrition seniors program. They have also expanded the group size from ten to 15 people, giving more people the chance to boost their healthy lifestyle the program.

There are three elements to the program. These are the Good Food Box, which is a bi-weekly box full of fresh fruits and veggies. The second is Healthy Pantry Staples, which is a complimentary list of pantry staples to help balance the veggies from the Good Food Box. The third element is a series of Interpretive Nature Walks, giving participants the chance to explore Campbell River’s outdoor experiences and nature. The walks are led by knowledgable guides and help discover the beauty right on Campbell Riverites’ doorsteps.

“This 12-week program is designed to offer positive health changes from a boost in nutritious food and physical activity in a social, nature-based setting,” a release from Greenways says.

Every two weeks, participants will be invited to join in a nature walk, and then be able to pick up their food boxes. The Good Food Boxes can be available at a subsidized rate on request.

Health benefits are not only limited to Nature and Nutrition participants but will also be felt by the broader 55+ population via this program’s important impact on health research by contributing to a Vancouver Island-wide health research study. There will be an informed consent document and both pre-program and post-program surveys for participants to complete.

Those who are interested but are seeing barriers that keep them from joining the program, can contact Greenways to discuss solutions. To learn more or enroll in the program, email Callie Bouchard at callie@greenwaystrust.ca.

The majority of seniors in B.C. live independently in their own home


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Campbell RiverEnvironmentfood security

