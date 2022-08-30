Greenways launches new Nature & Nutrition program for seniors

Greenways has a program for seniors (55+) who are interested in boosting their healthy lifestyle with three program elements:

1 | The Good Food Box: Bi-weekly box full of all sorts of fresh fruits and veggies to help boost your nutrition.

2 | Healthy Pantry Staples: Participants can choose from a list of complimentary healthy pantry staples that will give those Good Food Box veggies some good company in a well-balanced meal.

3 | Interpretive Nature Walks: Campbell River boasts some of the best outdoor experiences to be found. Participants will explore nature with each other and, with the help of some knowledgeable guides, discover the beauty that is right on our doorstep, while meeting some new people along the way.

Starting Sept. 26, this 12-week program is designed to offer positive health changes from a boost in nutritious food and physical activity in a social, nature-based setting.

Every two weeks the participants will be invited to join an interpretive nature walk and they will be able to pick up their Good Food Box on the designated day. Boxes are also available at a subsidized rate upon request. On top of this, everyone who signs up will also receive approximately $100 worth of pantry staples. While participation is limited to 10 people at a time, there will be more opportunities to participate in the next intake of applicants.

Health benefits are not only limited to Nature & Nutrition participants but will also be felt by the broader 55+ population via this program’s important impact on health research by contributing to a Vancouver Island-wide health research study. There will be an informed consent document and both pre-program and post-program surveys for participants to complete.

If you are interested but are seeing barriers that keep you from joining the program, contact Greenways Land trust to discuss solutions.

To learn more or enroll in the program, email Callie Bouchard at callie@greenwaystrust.ca.

