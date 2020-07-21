Items placed along a Gold River resident’s curb side for people to collect during the ‘giveaway’. (Photo courtesy, Anita Lawrence)

Gold River residents opt for sustainable recycling with curbside giveaway

With the local thrift store and recycling depots closed, a day-long giveaway was organized by Jeannie Maddock and Linda Vanderberg

Gold River residents organized a creative ‘curbside giveaway’ over the weekend to encourage sustainable recycling of household items.

Organized by residents Jeannie Maddock and Linda Vandenberg, the giveaway was a fun initiative to find new owners for gently used items rather than having to discard them.

On Saturday, people placed furniture, garden tools, toys, electronics and silver ware among other things on their curbside with a ‘free’ sign next to it. People were welcome to come and pick up items anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

‘Just because one person does not have use for an item, it doesn’t mean someone else can’t use it, said Maddock.

With the local thrift store and recycling depot closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Maddock realized that the giveaway was a good way for people to get rid of things they didn’t need anymore.

It was also an attempt to encourage recycling, promote sustainability and foster a sense of community.

Maddock and Vandenberg, checked how other places had done similar giveaways and formulated a list of rules for Gold River residents to follow while participating in the curbside giveaway.

Residents were told to keep away from wandering on people’s lawns, not take anything from the curbside unless it was marked ‘free,’ and to clear out things from the curbside as soon as the time was up. “Everyone was very respectful,” said Maddock.

Most Gold River residents participated in the event and Maddock said that it was good to see people cruising through the lanes, conversing with their neighbors and finding some great treasures to take home.

The next curbside giveaway is slotted for August 22, said Maddock and added that they plan to organize these events until the thrift store reopens.

ALSO IN NEWS: Vancouver Island First Nations, regional district to roll out tsunami mapping project

Gold RiverRecycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP watchdog joins voices calling out ‘unreasonable use of force’ in wellness checks
Next story
B.C. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Just Posted

Vancouver Island MPs call on feds to invest in affordable child care

NDP MPs Blaney, Gord and MacGregor have called for affordable universal child care as economy reopens

Willis Road yard waste centre to close at the end of July

City says they’re working with Emterra to find another location

Gold River residents opt for sustainable recycling with curbside giveaway

With the local thrift store and recycling depots closed, a day-long giveaway was organized by Jeannie Maddock and Linda Vanderberg

COVID and a time of isolation – an artist’s personal observation

We kick off a new series centred around artists with a feature on Ken Blackburn’s recent work

Storm sign big blue line presence

Benjamin Northcott led his Midget Prep U18 team in assists last season

B.C. search and rescue groups responded to 700 calls in first half of 2020

Province announces annual funding as part of Budget 2020

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

DFO says sea lice levels fine, but fish farm data shows otherwise

Self-reported fish farm data showed 14 farms with violating levels of lice

Category 2, 3 fires to be banned in Southeast and Coastal Fire Centres

There are similar bans in the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres as well

Judge to decide if accused Salmon Arm church shooter not guilty due to mental disorder

Court heard that man charged believed his life was in danger when he shot church elder

RCMP watchdog joins voices calling out ‘unreasonable use of force’ in wellness checks

Michelaine Lahaie says she has yet to hear from Brenda Lucki in response to

B.C. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Focus on community spread in summer activities

Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Tourists, whale watching vessel fined for violating the Quarantine Act

Vancouver Pride Society bans BC Liberals from annual parade after ad controversy

VPS threatened the ban last week if action wasn’t taken against Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness

Most Read